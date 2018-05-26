We did it! The Eight amendment has been repealed!

It's official!

Ireland has voted overwhelmingly in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment..m

Crowds flocked tot he grounds of Dublin Castle to hear the final result, which was revealed at…

A strong turnout saw … % of the electorate take to the polls.

Official counting got underway at 9am this morning, with early tallies mirroring the results of two landslide exit polls that predicted a victory for the 'Yes' side by a margin of roughly 69%-31%.

The government will now be able to legislate for abortion without restriction up to 12 weeks, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saying he hopes a bill will be passed within six months.

At the time of writing, the Irish Times reports that the Yes vote stands at 67.3 percent.

The first constituency to report a Yes vote was Galway East, with 60.2 percent choosing to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

Dublin saw an especially strong Yes turnout. Among the highest Yes vote counts in the county were Dublin Bay South, with 78.49 percent voting to repeal and Dún Laoghaire with 77.06 percent casting Yes votes.

The government will now be able to legislate for abortion without restriction up to 12 weeks, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saying he hopes a bill will be passed within six months.

"What we have seen today is the culmination of a quiet revolution that has been taking place in Ireland for the past 10 or 20 years," the Taoiseach said, according to the Irish Times.

He also declared to RTÉ, "We will have a modern Constitution for a modern country."

The Taoiseach emphasised the importance of the people who spoke out during the campaign.

“Most of all and above all, it was the very many brave women and men who told their personal stories as to how the Eighth Amendment impacted on them, and impacted on them adversely," he said.

Dr Rhona Mahony, Master of the National Maternity Hospital, said on RTÉ’s Marian Finucane Show that it's quite significant that doctors can now care for their female patients with crisis pregnancies here in Ireland.

“It’s a very emotional day. It’s all about real life and the dilemma faced by Irish women every day," she imparted.

On the No side, people have expressed their disappointment at the referendum's passing, but some have acknowledged the overwhelming amount of people who supported the Yes side.

Spokesperson for the Love Both campaign Cora Sherlock said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, “We need to remember what they have won."

“All that is being offered is abortion. There has been no talking about why Irish woman travel, what options could have been put on the table.”

John McGuirk, spokesperson for Save the 8th, shared with the Irish Times that he had 'made peace' with the referendum's result considering the large majority of people that voted Yes.

This is certainly a historic day for the Republic. Now legislators will be focusing on passing laws on abortion, which Minister for Children Katherine Zappone told RTÉ she hopes will go through before the end of the year.