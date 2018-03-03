We can’t breathe! There is an actual Harry Potter PASTA restaurant

This is NOT a drill ladies!

There is now a Harry Potter themed pasta restaurant in Brooklyn, New York and we can't cope.

Pasta Wiz is a wonderful destination, where all your carb-filled dreams will come true… with a big splash of Harry Potter on the side.

"We decided Pasta Wiz, it's like a wizard magical place, so we've made it Harry Potter-style. We decorated in a Harry Potter-style," the owner of the restaurant told The Gothamist.

The restaurant is fully kitted-out with chandeliers, banquet tables, and candles, and there's a few sorting hats lying around also.

So basically, you get Harry Potter, and a delicious bowl of fresh pasta…

Need we say more?

BRB, booking a flight to New York!