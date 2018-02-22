We cannot COPE with this cute giraffe, just born at Dublin Zoo

Ladies and gentlemen, may we present to you an adorable baby giraffe.

The currently unnamed creature was born on Tuesday at Dublin Zoo.

The female giraffe is already over 6 foot tall, despite being a baba.

@DublinZoo have welcomed a new female Rothschild giraffe calf pic.twitter.com/NMi6VD5Iex — Sunshine 106.8 (@Sunshine1068fm) February 22, 2018

The calf was born to mother Maeve and father Tafari.

Her birth is a serious celebration at Dublin Zoo, as fewer tan 670 of her kind exist in the wild, according to 98FM.

Her arrival even caught the attention of the Taoiseach, who tweeted about the birth of the 'new constituent.'

Delighted to welcome a new constituent https://t.co/F9tHLbZUZ1 — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) February 22, 2018

'The giraffe calf is very lively and is engaging positively with the rest of the herd,' Dublin Zoo's Helen Clarke-Bennett told Buzz.ie.

'Mother Maeve and her calf are healthy and Maeve is doing an amazing job of looking after the new arrival.'

'We’re very excited about this addition to the Dublin Zoo herd and to see what the rest of the year will bring.'