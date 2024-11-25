Wayne Rooney shares cute tribute to wife Coleen for I’m A Celebrity

Wayne Rooney has shared a touching tribute to his wife Coleen!

TV personality Coleen is currently taking part in this year’s lineup for ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Last night, the mother-of-four took part in a gruelling Bushtucker Trial alongside her co-star, BBC Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough. In the end, the pair managed to secure nine stars out of 12 for their campmates, earning them an evening meal.

Now, following on from Coleen’s heroic trial, her husband Wayne and their four sons – Kai (15), Klay (11), Kit (8) and Cass (6) – have shared an adorable tribute to her.

Earlier today, former Manchester United footballer Wayne took to Coleen’s social media to share photos of the couple’s four boys holding up gold stars, representing their mum’s achievement.

“When you wake up and watch your mum smash the trial and take home them stars!! Proud boys,” the 39-year-old penned.

Following Wayne’s heartwarming tribute to her, many of Coleen’s followers have since been taking to her Instagram comments section to express their own support for her.

“She has 4 boys to look after, that is like a trial every day for her so we knew she’d absolutely smash it,” one fan teased.

“Literally smashing it! The most calm and collected person I’ve ever seen.. my winner,” another replied.

“She’s amazing! Go Coleen. Queen of the jungle,” a third fan added.

During last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity, Coleen recalled to her campmates that she was once invited to the White House with Wayne, where they met the sitting US President at the time, Donald Trump.

Describing her experience, the 38-year-old detailed: “We walked in and we got to get the official photograph taken in front of the Christmas tree. So, Donald Trump said to his son, ‘See, I told you all the soccer players get the good-looking girls.’”

Coleen added: “He wanted Wayne to go over to teach his son how to play football."