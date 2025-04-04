Michelle Keegan & Mark Wright post insight into minibreak with newborn

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have shared a glimpse into their first minibreak with their newborn baby!

Last month, the Brassic actress and former The Only Way Is Essex star announced that they had welcomed their first child together.

The couple, who have been married since 2015, have become parents to a baby girl named Palma.

As they continue to adjust to parenthood, Michelle and Mark have now unveiled a sweet insight into their special trip away with their baby daughter.

Last night, the happy couple separately took to their Instagram accounts to upload several snaps from their mini holiday in the UK.

Across their posts, the adorable photos showcase Michelle cradling Palma outside, Mark bonding with his little one in bed, and pushing their newborn around in a pram.

In her caption, Michelle gushed: “A little break away filled with special memories.”

Meanwhile, on his own account, reality star Mark teased that he is now “in my Dad era”, adding: “Trip away with my girls.”

Following their heartwarming updates, many of Mark and Michelle’s followers have since been expressing their delight.

“Absolutely gorgeous. Hope you all enjoy the time away as a family,” one fan commented.

“Best job in the world. Congratulations to you both,” another responded.

“Enjoy every moment with your beautiful daughter, precious memories,” a third follower wished.

Mark and Michelle initially announced their pregnancy with their first child on December 29. Then, on March 12, the proud parents took to Instagram to confirm that they had welcomed their daughter into the world.

At the time, Mark and Michelle decided to post a stunning black-and-white image of baby Palma, wearing a crocheted outfit and matching bonnet.

“Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl,” they wrote in their joint caption, before going on to reveal their firstborn’s full name and birth date.

“Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25,” Mark and Michelle added.