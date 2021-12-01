WATCH: We finally have the full trailer for ‘And Just Like That’

Get ready Sex and the City fans — the highly anticipated reboot series, And Just Like That, is nearly with us, and to keep everyone excited HBO have finally dropped the official full length trailer!

And Just Like That is due to premiere in just a few short days, arriving on the small screen this coming December 9.

Long-term Sex and the City fans have been eagerly awaiting this new reboot series ever since it was announced by Sarah Jessica Parker earlier this year. Now the wait is nearly over, as viewers new and old gear themselves up to see what Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are getting up to these days.

And Just Like That, premiering more than 20 years after the vivacious rom-com first hit our screens is said to follow the lives of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

However, as devoted fans will know, one key character will be missing from this revival, as our beloved Samantha Jones is nowhere to be seen. That’s because the actress Kim Cattrall has opted out of the reboot, most likely due to her very public feud with Sarah Jessica Parker.

However, many of our other favourite characters will be making a reappearance, including Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, along with David Eigenberg who played Miranda’s husband Steve and Carrie’s previous love interest, Aidan Shaw, played by John Corbett.

Check out the official full-length trailer for And Just Like That below;