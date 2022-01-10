Watch: We finally have a trailer for Fresh Prince of Bel-Air remake

Streaming service Peacock just dropped the very first trailer for their dramatic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air remake and we’ve got chills!

Fans of the popular 90’s sitcom have been nervously waiting for even a glimpse of this upcoming remake, and now the wait is finally over. While we already knew this modern retelling would be a lot more serious, we weren’t sure exactly what to expect.

Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air re-imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Executive produced by Will Smith himself, Bel-Air is due to premiere on the streaming service in just a few short weeks, with the first three episodes dropping on Super Bowl Sunday, February 13.

The dramatic series will star newcomer Jabari Banks in Will Smith’s iconic role, with other cast members including Adrian Holmes who plays Phillip, Cassandra Freeman who plays Vivian, Olly Sholotan who plays Carlton, Coco Jones who plays Hilary, Akira Akbar who plays Ashley, Jimmy Akingbola who plays Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones who plays Jazz and Simone Joy Jones who plays Lisa.

Check out the full official trailer for Bel-Air below;