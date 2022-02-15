Watch: We finally have a trailer for ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’

The wait is finally over — the official full-length trailer for the second Downton Abbey film is finally here and it’s giving us all the glamorous, cosy vibes.

Downton Abbey: A New Era, the second film in the Downton Abbey franchise, is due to hit the big screen this coming May 20, despite several push backs over the last few years.

To tide us over until then, we’ve finally been treated to the official film trailer, which gives fans their first real taste as to what this tantalising new story will entail.

In this second film much to everyone’s surprise, it’s revealed that Maggie Smith’s character, Violet Crawley, has been left a villa in the south of France. Meanwhile, Downton is being introduced to the modern age, as a film crew arrives to make a talking movie of their own in the Crawley family home.

To escape it all, several family members travel to France to get to the bottom of the Dowager Countess’ big mystery.

Long-time fans of the hugely popular period drama will be pleased to know that pretty much all of our favourite characters will be returning for this upcoming film, including Lady Mary Talbot (Michelle Dockery), Tom Branson (Allen Leech), Lucy Branson (Tuppence Middleton), Lord Hexham (Harry Hadden-Paton), Lady Hexham (Laura Carmichael) along with Lady Merton (Penelope Wilton) and Lord Merton (Douglas Reith).

Other returning characters include Mrs Hughes (Phyllis Logan), Mr Carson (Jim Carter), Mrs Patmore (Lesley Nicol), Tomas Barrow (Robert James-Collier), Mr Bates (Brendan Coyle), Anna Bates (Joanne Froggatt), Daisy Parker (Sophie McShera), Andy Parker (Michael Fox), Mr Mosely (Kevin Doyle) and Miss Baxter (Raquel Cassidy).

Downton Abbey: A New Era has faced quite a lot of scheduling issues over the past two years, largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Originally, the film was due to premiere around Christmas, 2021. However, it had since been announced last summer that the new date had been pushed to March, 2022, which would only be a few short weeks away.

Recently, it was revealed that the premiere date had been postponed yet again, with the official date set for May 20, 2022.