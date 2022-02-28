Watch: Warner Bros. drop the official trailer for Fantastic Beasts 3

Listen up Potterheads! Warner Brothers have finally dropped a new official trailer for the third Fantastic Beasts film, which is due to premiere in just over one month!

This three-minute long trailer gives fans their first real glimpse as to what Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will truly entail, and by the looks of things, they won’t be disappointed.

The trailer depicts a series of battle scenes, action sequences and suspenseful exchanges between not only our band of old favourite characters, but some new fences too. Quidditch is in full swing at Hogwarts, and it's possible that a young Professor McGonagall even makes an appearance or two!

Viewers will be pleased to see the return of Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne in his titular role of Newt Scamander, along with Dan Fogler playing Jacob Kowalski, Alison Sudol playing Queenie Goldstein and Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein.

Two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law will of course be returning to reprise his role as a young and dashing Albus Dumbledore, along with Ezra Miller who plays Credence Barebone. Other cast members include Callum Turner, Jessica Williams and Mads Mikkelsen.

As the official synopsis reads: “Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen – previously played by Johnny Depp) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world.”

“Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?”

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is due to premiere this coming April 8, 2022. In the meantime, check out the thrilling new trailer below;