Watch the trailer for new Black Beauty remake with Kate Winslet

Fans of the original 1994 film will be pleased to hear that Disney+ are bringing us their modern take on Black Beauty, starring none other than The Holiday's Kate Winslet, who voices the majestic horse, Beauty.

After watching the emotional trailer for this new remake, it's clear to see that we're in for a rollercoaster of a ride — make sure to bring the tissues! We've not got long to wait either, as the film is due to hit the streaming service later this month, on November 27.

For those who don't know, this modern retelling of Black Beauty which was based on the famed classic novel by Anna Sewell, follows a wild horse and a teenage girl who forge an unbreakable bond with each other which keeps them connected for a lifetime.

The film will also star Mackenzie Foy, Iain Glen, Claire Forlani and Calam Lynch, and is written and directed by Ashley Avis.

However, it's hard to imagine that anything could beat the 1994 original Black Beauty film, which completely stole our hearts. In the 90's version of this heartwarming classic, scripted and directed by Caroline Thompson, Alan Cumming starred as the voice of 'Black Beauty'.

Check out the full trailer for the Disney+ new adaptation of Black Beauty, here;