WATCH: The trailer for Netflix’s new horror series has arrived

If you’re a fan of all things horror, thriller and Halloween, then we’ve got some exciting news for you!

Netflix has a new horror series coming next month, and the trailer for it has just been released!

The show is called The Midnight Club, and is based on the novel of the same name by Christopher Pike.

The season’s 10 episodes will follow Ilonka (played by Iman Benson), a teenager who has big dreams of going to Stanford University. However, her exciting plans are soon cut short when she is tragically diagnosed with terminal thyroid cancer.

When Ilonka is transferred to Brightcliffe, a hospice for terminally ill young people, she meets a group of misfits who gather together every night at midnight to tell each other scary stories.

Although Ilonka is skeptical of the group’s tales at first, she soon begins to realise that there perhaps is a deeper – and darker – truth to their stories. Together, the group make a terrifying pact: The first to die must send a sign from beyond the grave.

The Midnight Club has been adapted for the screen by Mike Flanagan, a horror titan who is best known for one of Netflix’s most popular thrillers, The Haunting of Hill House. As well as writing each episode, Flanagan has also directed the first two episodes of this new series.

The Midnight Club is set to be released on Friday, October 7, just in time for Halloween celebrations.

We already can’t wait to grab the popcorn (and a blanket to hide behind) and watch this!