Watch: The Secret Garden trailer is here and it looks absolutely magical

The Secret Garden remake is set for release this April and we cannot wait. The trailer was released this week and we’re in for a real treat.

Colin Firth, Julie Walters, Dixie Egerickx and Edan Hayhurst star in the remake, which is bound to charm cinema-goers this spring.

The two minute clip gives fans the first glimpse at the magical garden as Daisy and her cousin Colin escape the miserable moors in Yorkshire.

The movie is set to give the 1911 novel a new burst of life and we cannot wait to see this timeless classic come to life on screen once again.

The producers of Harry Potter and Paddington are behind the magical tale so there’s no doubt it will be mesmerising.

The beloved tale is bound to bring people back to their childhoods and fill them with nostalgia. We certainly cannot wait for the family favourite to land in cinemas on April 10.

You can check out the trailer below: