Watch: The mesmerizing trailer just dropped for ‘Being the Ricardos’

Nicole Kidman has transformed into the legend that is Lucille Ball in Amazon Prime’s first full length trailer for Being the Ricardos, their highly anticipated biographical thriller.

Fans of the classic American sitcom I Love Lucy will adore this blast from the past as much as new fans to the world of Lucille Ball.

Being the Ricardos, which is due to land on the streaming service this coming December, follows the complicated relationship between I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, played by Big Little Lies actress Nicole Kidman and Dune’s Javier Bardem.

The co-stars and real life couple are faced with a crisis which could end their careers, and another that could end their marriage.

The rest of the cast list is quite impressive, featuring the likes of J. K. Simmons (Law and Order, Spider-Man: Far From Home), Tony Hale (Veep), Nina Arianda (Goliath), Alia Shawkat (Search Party) and Jake Lacy (The Office).

Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos was originally announced back in 2015, with Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett set to play Lucille Ball. However, by the beginning of 2021, three months before filming began, it was revealed that Cate had backed out of the project with Nicole Kidman was set to take her place.

With a release date just a few short weeks away, fans can get excited to see Being the Ricardos premiere on Amazon Prime this coming December 21. In the meantime, check out the trailer below;