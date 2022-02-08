Watch: The trailer for Conversations With Friends is finally here

Get ready Normal People fans — BBC have just dropped the very first trailer for Sally Rooney’s next book-to-screen adaptation, Conversations With Friends, and we can’t cope!

People around the world were captivated by Rooney’s Normal People, her best-selling novel which was transformed into a gripping TV series in 2020, mesmerising an audience and earning quite a few big award nominations.

Now fans of Rooney’s writing can delight in the fact that her first novel, Conversations With Friends is also being adapted for the small screen, with a hauntingly dramatic first teaser trailer just after being released.

Watch the full teaser trailer below;

That’s not all though! We finally have a release date to look forward to with the series due to premiere on BBC Three, Hulu and RTÉ this coming May.

The series will star newcomer Alison Oliver, an emerging talent from Lir Academy (whose graduates include Normal People’s Paul Mescal), taking on the role of Francis, with Sasha Lane (American Honey, The Miseducation of Cameron Post) starring as Bobbi.

Joe Alwyn (The Favourite, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk) will star as Nick and Jemima Kirke (Sex Education, Girls) as Melissa, in this unique series that is both a complex coming of age drama and a very modern love story.

The Oscar-nominated director, Lenny Abrahamson, who was at the helm of Normal People will be returning for Conversations With Friends, accompanied by writers Mark O’Halloran (Rialto), Meadhbh McHugh (Asking For It) and Susan Soon He Stanton (Succession).

For those who don’t know, Conversations With Friends follows Frances, a 21 year old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

Frances is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi is self-assured, outspoken and compelling. Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin.

It’s at one of their shows that they meet Melissa, an older writer, who is fascinated by the pair. Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick, a handsome but reserved actor.

While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense, secret affair that is surprising to them both. Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear.

Make sure to tune into Conversations With Friends when it premieres this May.