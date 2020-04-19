Watch: Taylor Swift’s moving rendition of Soon You’ll Get Better

Taylor Swift performed the most beautiful rendition of her song Soon You’ll Get Better as part of the One World: Together concert last night.

The track from her album Lover was written about her mum Andrea’s cancer battle. Swift previously said she wasn’t sure if she could ever perform the song live as it is so personal to her.

“That’s a song I don’t know if I’ll ever play live. It’s just really difficult for me. It was hard to write. It’s hard to sing. It’s hard to listen to for me, but sometimes music is like that.

“Sometimes it’s not just about stuff that is pleasant to feel.”

The tender performance was undoubtedly one of Swift’s best. Her strength to sing that song to so many people is unfathomable.

Swift’s mum Andrea was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was going through chemotherapy last year. “It’s just been a really hard time for us as a family."

Speaking about their close bond, Swift said: “Everyone loves their mum; everyone’s got an important mum. But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness."

Swift penned Soon You’ll Get Better in honour of her mum. Watch the moving performance below: