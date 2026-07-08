Dublin venue is offering free space to emerging artists and creatives

If you’ve been quietly working on your music, your poetry, your art or your short films while hoping Dublin would eventually give you a break, this one’s for you.

NYX Hotel Dublin Christchurch has just launched The Exchange Sessions, a new initiative offering emerging artists, musicians, creatives and performers free use of The Exchange Bar & Restaurant as a venue to showcase their work. No hire fee, no catch — just a proper city-centre stage for new talent to be discovered.

The venue itself is a beauty. The Exchange sits at the heart of Temple Bar on Exchange Street Upper, and it’s the kind of place that looks like someone actually cared about the interior. Think botanical wallpaper, warm lighting, a full performance stage and the sort of atmosphere that makes a Tuesday night feel like an occasion. It’s already one of Dublin’s more stylish social spots, and now it wants to double as a genuine creative hub.

What’s actually on offer

The Exchange Sessions is open to a wide range of creative disciplines. Musicians, poets, visual artists, filmmakers, workshop hosts and other creatives are all invited to get in touch and pitch their idea. The aim is to build out a programme of cultural events that works for both Dubliners and hotel guests passing through — which is actually a pretty great built-in audience for anyone starting out.

A cosy live music stage ready for the evening ahead.

From intimate acoustic sets and poetry readings to art exhibitions, film screenings and creative workshops — the scope is deliberately broad. The initiative is inspired by the idea that creativity does its best work when communities come together, which sounds like marketing speak until you actually think about how many brilliant Dublin acts got their first real break in exactly this kind of setting.

Alan Rooney, General Manager for NYX Hotel Dublin Christchurch, put it well: “As a new addition to Dublin’s social scene, we want The Exchange to be more than just a bar and restaurant. With The Exchange Sessions, we’re hoping to provide a platform to create opportunities for emerging artists and creatives to share their work in a welcoming and accessible environment. Dublin has an incredible creative scene and we’re excited to provide a platform where new talent can be discovered, ideas can flourish and communities can connect.”

How to get involved

If you want to register your interest or find out more about how it all works, you can contact The Exchange Sessions directly at theexchange_sessions@leonardohotels.com. They’ll send you the full terms and conditions of the initiative from there.

The Exchange is located at 18 Exchange Street Upper, Temple Bar, Dublin. You can also follow them on Instagram at @theexchangedublin or on TikTok at @theexchange_dublin to keep an eye on what’s coming up.

Dublin’s creative community has always found a way to make things happen, usually on a shoestring and through sheer stubbornness. Having a genuinely gorgeous venue offer its space for free is the kind of thing that doesn’t come around often. If you’ve got something to share, now’s the time to reach out.