Watch: Netflix release first teaser trailer for Bridgerton season two

It’s finally here! Netflix have just dropped the very first teaser trailer for Bridgerton season two, and it’s everything we hoped for and more.

Today, Netflix and Shondaland hosted a global event for Bridgerton super fans ahead of the upcoming March 25 premiere. Author Julia Quinn joined several cast members including Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma), and Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), moderated by Ariana Romero.

The Valentine’s Day discussion centred around the popularity and success of season one, new characters this season and what’s ahead for Lady Whistledown and the rest of the ton. Fans were also rewarded with never before seen clips of the series and a surprise reveal of the first teaser for season two.

Check out the full teaser trailer below;

Throughout the trailer, we see glimpses of garden parties, royal gatherings and courting events, all in which members of the ‘Ton are eager to cast their eyes on Lady Whistledown’s latest gossip sheet.

The trailer is narrated by famed actress Julie Andrews, who so expertly portrays the voice of Lady Whistledown, as she questions, “Dearest gentle reader, Did you miss me?”

“As the members of our ‘Ton questioned my identity and means this author has been doing but one thing… honing my skills. No, even better — I’ve been sharpening my knives. For all of you.”

I burn, you burn, we ALL burn for BRIDGERTON Here's a sneak peek at the Ton in Season 2. pic.twitter.com/9RI4g0OUMO — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 19, 2022

In keeping with the tradition of the novels, season two tells the romance story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest for love. It was confirmed early last year that Sex Education star Simone Ashley was cast in the exciting new role of Kate Sharma, Anthony’s love interest and season two’s new leading lady.

Bridgerton comes to Netflix from Shondaland and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen also serves as creator and showrunner. Thankfully viewers won’t have too much longer to wait, as season two is due to land on the streaming service this coming March 25.