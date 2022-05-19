Watch: Netflix drop the trailer for The Umbrella Academy season 3

It’s nearly been two long years since Netflix released the second season of their hugely popular supernatural, end-of-the-world dramedy, The Umbrella Academy, leaving fans with a cliff-hanger to end all cliff-hangers.

However, it seems the wait is finally over, as just today Netflix dropped the highly anticipated trailer for The Umbrella Academy season three, which is due to land on the streaming service in just a few short weeks.

The gang is back together again for this action-packed trailer, which picks up exactly where season two left off. The remaining members of The Umbrella Academy find themselves in a new reality, after creating a time paradox, where they face up against another group of supernatural misfits, called The Sparrow Academy.

As the character Five (played by Aidan Gallagher) explains, “When we jumped here we created a time paradox. Our little paradox brought forth a freaking Kugelblitz.”

‘What’s a Kugelblitz?’ you may ask. Apparently, it’s another apocalyptic phenomenon which swallows things bit by bit, until the world as you know it simply disappears. The group find themselves in a bit of a time-crunch once again, as it’s revealed that they only have five days before the rest of existence is ‘blitzed’.

Meanwhile, they also have to tackle the small issue of trying to avoid their time paradox doubles, who they don’t seem to be getting along with very well.

The Umbrella Academy season three is set to premiere on Netflix this coming June 22. All of our favourite cast members will be returning to reprise their roles, including Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan and Justin H. Min, who has taken on a slightly different role as a member of the opposing Sparrow Academy.

Check out the full trailer down below: