Watch: Netflix drop eerie new trailer for Stranger Things season 4

Calling all Stranger Things fans — a brand new, eerie trailer for the upcoming fourth season of our favourite supernatural, 80’s drama has just been released ahead of next month’s premiere date.

In this dark and twisted trailer, fans are treated to a whole new perspective as to what season four will look like. For starters, Max is writing letters to Billy’s headstone, Joyce is receiving packages from far off places, Hopper is fighting demigorgons in Siberia and Eleven is being recruited as a weapon in this inevitable war taking place in Hawkins, Indiana.

Check out the full trailer below;

Season four is set six months after the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier.

In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things creators, The Duffer Brothers announced earlier this year, that season four of Stranger Things will be the penultimate season, with the popular Netflix series coming to an end after season five.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but – – as you’ll soon see for yourselves – – we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last,” they announced in a letter shared to social media last February.

Devoted fans shouldn’t be too sad though, as this upcoming fourth season is going to be twice the length of any previous season, with the first volume due to land on Netflix in just a few short weeks, on May 27. Volume two is set to drop later this summer on July 1.