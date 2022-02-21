Watch: Lindsay Lohan recreates iconic ‘Parent Trap’ scene

Child-star Lindsay Lohan has played a special homage to her iconic Parent Trap role, by reciting one of her most famous lines in a new video shared to TikTok.

Lindsay made her film debut when she starred in the classic Nancy Meyers film back in 1998, when she was just 12-years-old. She played identical twins, Annie James and Hallie Parker, who are reunited for the first time when they unexpectedly meet while at summer camp.

Conspiring together, Annie and Hallie switch places to try and make their parents fall in love with each other once again.

This feel-good, family film quickly became a firm favourite for most young girls growing up in the 90’s, making it an essential for any tween sleepover — who could forget that emotional reunion, Meredith Blake’s iconic tear downs, Martin’s tiny speedos, or that elaborate secret handshake?

Taking to TikTok over the weekend, 35-year-old Lindsay lip-synced one of Hallie’s most iconic lines, reciting, “Yes, you want to know the difference between us? I have class and you don’t”.

“You heard it here first,” Lindsay jokingly wrote in the caption.

Returning to her roots, Lindsay is back on the acting scene, as she stars in an upcoming Netflix Christmas movie, opposite Glee’s Chord Overstreet.

The festive film, titled Falling For Christmas, will follow a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who suffers from total amnesia after a skiing accident and finds herself in the care of a blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

Speaking to Vogue about this exciting new role, Lindsay said, “I feel like what we don't have enough of right now is romantic comedies. And that's exactly what it is: It's a really fun, uplifting romantic comedy.”

While we don’t have an official release date for the film, it’s been confirmed that Falling For Christmas is due to hit the streaming service later this year.