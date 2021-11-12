WATCH: HBO drop first official trailer for Sex and the City reboot

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for — HBO have finally dropped the first full-length trailer for their highly anticipated Sex and the City reboot!

Original Sex and the City fans have been eagerly waiting for even a glimpse of this long-awaited reboot, titled And Just Like That, ever since the show was announced by Sarah Jessica Parker earlier this year.

Now, not only do we have an official trailer, but we also have a confirmed release date, as And Just Like That is due to premiere on HBO Max this coming December 9.

As for the trailer, it’s everything we thought it would be and so much more! Throughout the 30 second teaser, Sarah Jessica Parker narrates as her iconic character, Carrie Bradshaw, much like in the original Sex and the City series.

“They say some things never change,” Carrie laments. “But the truth is, life is full of surprises, and as your story unfolds, the city reinvents itself. And just like that, a new chapter begins,” she serendipitously says.

And Just Like That, premiering more than 20 years after the vivacious rom-com first hit our screens is said to follow the lives of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Other much-loved returning characters include the infamous Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, along with David Eigenberg who played Miranda’s husband Steve and Carrie’s previous love interest, Aidan Shaw, played by John Corbett.

Now's your chance to binge-watch all six seasons of Sex and the City (as well as their two movies) before the reboot lands on HBO Max this coming December 9.