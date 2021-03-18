Watch: Gordon Ramsay’s daughter plays the ultimate prank on her dad

Dads and daughters always tend to have a very special relationship. One minute you have them wrapped around your little finger and the next you're smashing an egg on top of their head, right?

Well, that’s certainly the case in the Ramsey residence as seen in Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay’s recent Instagram post.

In a short video which the dad-of-five shared to his Instagram account this morning, we see Gordon and his youngest daughter, 19-year-old Tilly standing at a counter, with Tilly showing her dad a standard ‘magic trick’.

Instagram

However, those of us familiar with the trick will know all too well exactly what Tilly is about to do. Tilly has placed an egg on top of an uncapped water bottle which is sitting on the counter.

Fooling her dad, Tilly makes him think that the egg somehow fell into the bottle and tells him to look inside. However, when a naive Gordon bends down, bringing his face to the top of the bottle to see what’s inside, that’s when Tilly strikes — she squeezes the bottle, shooting water up into her dad’s face.

Impressively she also goes one step further though, and while her dad is still gasping in shock at what just happened, she uses her other hand to smash the egg on top of his head, before making a hasty getaway and legging it!

It’s fair to say that not many people would even attempt a prank like this on the infamous Gordon Ramsay, which is why it’s so brilliant. In good spirits, Gordon captioned the hilarious clip writing, “Someone did the dishes last night in the Ramsay household…. @tillyramsay.”

You can watch the full prank video below:

Of course, Ramsay’s post was met with plenty of comments from people who found the video just as hilarious as us.

Dog-fluencer Dolly Pawton commented, “Tilly got you good!! Cannot believe you fell for that! Cracked me up.”

Former footballer Jamie Redknapp loved it so much, he announced, “Using this one tonight!”

Fearn Cotton simply commented with a series of cry-laughing emojis, meanwhile English actress Martine McCutcheon wrote, “Haha!! She’s good! She’s very good!”

Hats off to you Tilly, well played!