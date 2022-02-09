Watch: Disney drop official trailer for new Buzz Lightyear prequel

If you were a child of the 90’s/early 2000’s then brace yourself — Disney have just dropped the official trailer for their brand new Buzz Lightyear spin-off film, and it’s making us super nostalgic!

This upcoming origin story, aptly titled Lightyear, will tell the tale of how a young test pilot became the Space Ranger that we all know him to be today.

The trailer follows a young Buzz Lightyear as he embarks on an intergalactic adventure, fighting extraterrestrial beings, facing up to the infamous Zorg, all with the help of his trusty personal companion robot, Socks, who takes on the form of an adorable ginger tabby cat.

Check out the official full-length trailer below;

While Tim Allen voiced the action figure Buzz Lightyear in all four original Toy Story films, Marvel legend Chris Evans will be taking on the role of the in-universe astronaut for this upcoming spin-off.

Fun Fact: both Evans and Allen share the same birthday, just 28 years apart!

Other cast members include the likes of Keke Palmer (Hustlers), Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) and Uzo Aduba (Orange Is The New Black).

Speaking about how honoured he is to join the Pixar family and take on such an iconic character, Evans said in a previous statement, “The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life.”

“Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated movies runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else.”

“Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day, “ he gushed.

Luckily fans won’t have too much longer to wait before this animated adventure hits the big screen, as Lightyear is due to premier this coming June 17, 2022.