Watch: Charlie Bird pays sweet visit to Clondalkin preschool

Former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird has paid a visit to the Monastery Preschool in Clondalkin, where he was met with a wave of support and love.

Charlie, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) last year, took to Twitter today to share a sweet video of his visit with the preschool children.

“Had a really lovely morning at the Monastery Preschool in Clondalkin the other day and so did Tiger!” the 72-year-old journalist wrote on Twitter, alongside the lovely clip which saw Charlie greet the preschool class, who started chanting “Go Charlie, Go!”

The class were absolutely delighted to see the former news correspondent with his happy dog, Tiger, by his side. Charlie entertained the children, by trying to show them some tricks which Tiger has learnt.

— Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) January 28, 2022

To show their support, the children crafted a miniature Croagh Patrick mountain, in honour of Charlie’s upcoming charity hike.

“Tiger singing has now had a staggering two hundred and nine thousand views on Twitter. Thanks and keep safe everyone,” Charlie added in the Tweet, referring to a recent video he shared of him and his family singing to their adorable pooch.

The video was taken several years ago, and as Charlie says, it’s “a stark reminder of how far I have now traveled..Today my voice is almost gone,” he added.

“But thankfully Tiger can still sing. I will still be climbing Croagh Patrick on April 2nd.”

— Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) January 25, 2022

Climb With Charlie is a charity campaign raising funds for two charities, Irish Motor Neurone Disease Ireland and Pieta, Ireland’s national suicide prevention charity. So far they have raised over €164K ahead of the big charity event which is due to take place on April 2.

On that date Charlie will be joined by a variety of famous faces, including CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan, as they aim to climb Croagh Patrick, in Co. Mayo.

To check out the donation page and make your own contribution, go to www.climbwithcharlie.ie.