Warm and fashionable coats to see you through this winter

It’s come to that time of year. You want to wrap up well and keep warm for your night out, but who wants to be dealing with bulky, unfashionable jackets? They get in your way the whole night and look well…just a little too functional for a Christmas night out.

Lucky for you, we’ve gathered together some of the best functional AND fashionable coat and jacket finds, in Ireland and abroad, so you always have the option to support local! Browse away and find your dream match for this season.

Pretty Little Thing ‘Camel Faux Leather Drop Arm Midi Trench; (RRP €78.00)

Make a statement this season with this camel midi faux leather trench coat. A trend that’s hot everywhere right now, this sleek trench coat design isn’t going out any time soon. Style it over jeans and a nice top and complete the look with some gold chunky accessories.

Empress.ie ‘French Connection Ricio Platform Wool Cocoon Coat’ (RRP €255.00)

Set yourself apart this season in the Ricio Cocoon Coat in an eye-catching rose pink. Fastened with a single button front, the cocooned fit adds an oversized style to your collection, with two exterior pockets and warm wool mix fabric ensuring you stay warm, whatever the weather. For effortless style, layer yours over smart and casual outfits for a layer that pulls all your looks together.

SB ‘Black Long Faux Fur Coat’ (RRP €105)

This totally chic longline faux fur coat in black is a style you won’t want to take it off. Stay cosy whilst still looking fabulous. The perfect piece to take you from day to night, whilst adding glamour to any outfit.

Vila ‘Faux Fur Collar Coat’ (RRP €89.99)

With a flattering tie waist and removable faux fur collar, this elegant and eye-catching coat will turn heads this winter. Padded shoulders add shape and chicness and create a look that is timeless. Who says you can’t be warm AND glam?

Tommy Hilfiger ‘Wool blend classic coat’ (RRP €299)

Stay chic and warm this winter season in a classic wool-blend coat from Tommy Hilfiger. This tan winter warmer will dress up any outfit and keep you nice and toasty throughout the colder months. Pair it with your favourite leather boots and a colourful turtleneck for the ultimate cosy look.

New Look ‘Mink Leather-Look Long Aviator Coat’ (€89.99)

Introducing the mink aviator coat that's about to make all your other outerwear jealous. The collared neckline, soft, faux-fur lining and long sleeves will keep you warm through the long winter months, but also keep you stylish with the buckle strap cuffs and slick coated leather-look finish.

Oxendales.ie ‘Leather Biker Jacket’ (RRP €225)

This premium leather biker jacket in classic black will instantly update any outfit and give it a fashionable edge. Featuring classic biker zip and buckle details, simply throw on over any outfit to complete the look.

The Loft Wexford ‘Fun Faux Jacket’ (RRP €89.00)

This funky standout number will allow you to show off you unique and luxe style. It’s lined inside too, which means it can keep you warm – and gorgeous – all winter long!

SB ‘Brown Faux Fur Teddy Coat’ (RRP €82.50)

This brown teddy fur coat is a must have. In an updated flattering shape and new super soft teddy faux fur, this coat is perfect for cosying up this winter. Layer over almost any outfit as your go-to winter coat.

Si Jolie Wexford ‘Black Vinyl Belted Trench with Over-sized Pockets and Winter White Piping’ (RRP €310.00)

Not your everyday coat but a great investment nonetheless! This is a piece you will covet (and wear) for years to come! Chic, functional and statement, this coat will complete any look.

Pretty Little Thing ‘Cream PU Borg Reversible Trench Coat’ (RRP €98)

Add some neutral tones to your new season wardrobe with this cream PU borg coat with a reversible design. Layer this over your outfit of the day to earn some serious style points.

Next ‘Teddy Borg Coat’ (RRP €78.00)

Embrace the borg trend this season with this soft-touch cosy borg coat. This perfect cold-weather staple can be dressed up or down, making it the ultimate investment piece.

Oxendales.ie ‘Vero Moda Agnes Parka’ (RRP €57.50)

This fur-hooded jacket from Vero Moda on Oxendales.ie is an easy way to warm up your winter wardrobe. For every-day chic style, wear with jeans and a chunky jumper plus footwear or your choice and stay stylish and cosy this season.

H&M ‘Wool-blend coat’ (RRP €59.99)

Calf-length coat in soft fabric containing some recycled wool with a brushed finish. Notch lapels, buttons down the front, long sleeves with buttoned cuffs, and a single back vent. Lined.

Tommy Hilfiger Wool blend pattern coat (RRP €329)

Everyone will be wanting to ‘check’ you out in this gorgeous wool-blend coat from Tommy Hilfiger. This gorgeous check-patterned coat is a timeless edition to your wardrobe that will never go out of style.

Harper.ie ‘Plaid Coat’ (RRP €100.00)

This gorgeous over-sized coat is free size and fits a size 8-14. With a chic print and fab cut, it will look amazing over any outfit this season.

Lanidor.ie ‘Woven Coat with Classic Collar’ (RRP €178.99)

Turn heads in this sleek and stylish woven coat with classic collar this Christmas. This Irish-owned brand has loads of other gorgeous clothing collections and are well worth checking out.

White Feather Boutique ‘Oversized Faux Fur Teddy Coat in Baby Blue’ (RRP €75.00)

Be stylish and cosy in our oversized faux fur teddy coat! This coat of dreams comes in three colour options- baby blue, cerise pink & blush pink! The coat has two front pockets and two tortoiseshell buttons. Layer over everything in your wardrobe to make a statement this winter!