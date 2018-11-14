Want flawless skin like Love Island’s Kaz? Here’s her HERO product

Love Island’s Kaz Crossley is known for her stunning makeup talents.

We love that she can create a makeup masterpiece with just a few products.

Most recently she unveiled the key to her gorge glowing skin – Inglot’s All Covered line.

Kaz gave a live makeup tutorial at the Inglot All Covered launch, revealing her foolproof method to creating a flawless look.

“It’s all about the application”, she emphasised as she transformed the model’s skin.

After prepping her face with primer, she began with the All Covered concealer, sliding the brush beneath her eyes and across her forehead.

She then streaked down her nose, upper lip, and chin – creating a tribal-like design. Adding a thin bronzing line to emphasise her cheekbones, nose and chin, she began blending it all together.

The trick is is to apply the foundation on top with a tapping motion, she said. This not only avoids any streak marks from showing but also prevents creasing.

Inglot’s face foundation is light enough so that when you blot it, it doesn’t look too cakey. It creates a smooth, natural looking finish.

Kaz loves adding the HD powder on last. It’s diamond dust infusion leaves your skin with a radiant glow.

She also used JLO sunkissed bronzer, JLO Radiant livin the the highlight, and 29 blush so that the model’s makeup would match the rest of her tan.

The 27TG brush is the perfect density to blot and blend your foundation while the 4SS is a great fit for concealer as well.

You can get her look on Inglot in the shade that's best for you.

Kaz is a makeup master and her tips can make all the difference when applying your foundation for a flawless and natural looking finish.