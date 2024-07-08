Wake up glowing with Bellamianta’s new Tan Dreams Luxury Sleeping Mask!

Prepare to bask in the luminous allure of Bellamianta's latest creation, the Tan Dreams Tanning Sleep Mask. This brand-new skincare wonder promises to nourish and hydrate your skin, whilst bestowing the perfect Bella bronze upon you as you’re drifting off to dreamland.

Tan Dreams blends the finest in tanning innovation with top-tier skincare benefits. Its creamy, indulgent formula is designed to adapt to your unique skin tone, so you’ll wake up with a perfectly bespoke golden glow.

Infused with advanced DHA and organically derived tanning enhancers, this beautiful sleep mask is brimming with nourishing ingredients that will leave your skin feeling supple and revitalised. From the instant, deep hydration delivered by Hyaluronic Acid to the soothing properties of Vitamin B5, and the barrier-strengthening magic of Ceramides, this potent trio works tirelessly to ensure your skin feels calm, refreshed, and irresistibly smooth. Together, they transform your skin overnight, giving you an effortless and beautifully streak-free bronzed complexion that looks and feels naturally radiant.

The Tan Dreams Luxury Tanning Sleep Mask is vegan, cruelty-free, PETA-approved, alcohol-free, and suitable for all skin types.

The Tan Dreams Luxury Tanning Sleep Mask retails for €25.00/£22.00, and is available to buy online via www.bellamianta.com, and at stockists nationwide.