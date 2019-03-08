Vogue Williams tan range ‘Bare by Vogue’ has officially launched

It's something we've been looking forward to since she made the announcement that it was gonna happen.

Vogue Williams' tan line is here and our skin is now sorted with the perfect all-year-round glow.

The presenter, DJ, and model always looks flawless and her kind of tan is subtle and a less-is-more approach – we likey a LOT.

The range, called Bare by Vogue has launched and it's Instagram is now live.

Vogue took to Instagram Stories to talk about the range of glorious tans.

So, the range has Self-Tan Foams that comes in three colours – Medium, Dark and Ultra Dark, which develops in four to eight hours.

They'll set you back 25 quid.

Vogue said, ''I usually just sleep in it, it's so easy to put on and it fades really really nicely.''

Sounds fab to us – and it also smells DIVINE – we're talking Goji Berry, Chamomile, Pomegranate and Grapefruit.

The range also has Instant Tan (i.e our saviour for pale Irish skin) – in teh same three shades of Medium, Dark and Ultra Dark.

It also smells GORGE nd is asy to use, which is always a bonus and it's priced at 18 quid.

Vogue said, ''It covers up loads of imperfections and it's 24-hour wear.''

And if you wanna be a bit lazy about it all?

Vogue has that covered too – with luxurious Self Tan Lotion, which is available in the same three colours and also 25 quid.

It smells of coconut and pineapple – like, yum.

If it helps us have the same dewy glow that Vogue has then COUNT.US.IN.

The tan range is vegan and cruelty-free and now is available on pre-sale on www.barebyvogue.com.