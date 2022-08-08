Vogue Williams shares her delicious mocktail recipe & you HAVE to try it

By Brian Cummins

Cocktails are something we all have to admit are astronomically enjoyable. It’s summer and we just can’t take our minds off of all of the delicious, refreshing flavours! But remember, you don’t need to drink alcohol in order to enjoy a cocktail.

Whether you’re just not in the mood to drink, or are craving a nice sweet sip while relaxing on a summers day, we know you’re going to love this recipe.

Radio DJ and podcaster Vogue Williams, along with husband, and founder of ‘CleanCo’, Spencer Matthews, hosted a livestream on CleanCo’s Instagram page over the weekend to share their scrumptious drink recipe while celebrating Spencer’s birthday in Ibiza.

The pair describe the drink as a ‘Clean Cocktail’ or a ‘NoJito’. They continue “So you can wake up feeling fresh, and alive, and full of spirit.” A delicious cocktail with the taste of a zesty, refreshing Mojito without the hangover? I’m in!

34-year-old Spencer Matthews, founded CleanCo in 2018, a brand which sells award winning non-alcoholic spirits such as Gin, Rum, Tequila and Vodka. All drinks are sugar free, vegan, and fewer in calories, how could you say no? In this recipe the pair are using CleanCo’s Spicy Caribbean Rum.

Here are their instructions for making one drink:

ALL FRESH INGREDIENTS

1 whole cut lime (with some squeezing to release the juice).

Fresh mint leaves.

Small amount of Agave Syrup to soften the palette.

Once added, muddle all ingredients into the glass to mix the flavours

Add fresh lemon juice (optional).

Free pour CleanCo’s Spicy Caribbean Rum to personal taste.

Add the ice cubes.

Top off with sparkling water.

Mix together.

Extra mint leaf on top for decoration. (optional).

And that’s it! If you want to watch the live video you can watch below.

Enjoy your NoJito!