Vogue Williams reveals her due date is just around the corner

Vogue Williams is preparing to welcome her second child into the world and the mama doesn’t have long to wait. The presenter revealed her due date is just around the corner and we couldn’t be more excited for her.

The soon-to-be mum-of-two said she is set to welcome her baby girl any day now.

Alongside a beautiful photo of her in a yellow dress, the mum said she is officially on the countdown to her due date.

She wrote, “After a visit to my doctor I am now taking bets on our little girls arrival! Spen is saying the 23rd, I am more optimistic and saying Saturday.”

“I thought the second was meant to come early, she seems quite comfortable in there. Me… not so much,” she admitted.

This is Vogue and her husband Spencer Matthew’s second child. The parents welcomed their baby boy Theodore into the world in September 2018.

The expectant-mum recently enjoyed a babymoon with Spencer. The couple headed off to the beautiful Cliveden House for two days. Speaking of their babymoon, she gushed, “We managed to get our baby moon! I honestly felt so guilty leaving T and we only decided to leave him at home the day before. I can never help it, I just always want him with me but two days away with @spencermatthews in @clivedenhouse was so lovely and just perfectly relaxing.

“It is stunning here and only forty minutes from London. We will bring T back to explore the gardens another time but two nights away laughing with my best pal was just what we needed before baby two arrives!” the mum shared.

Vogue and Spencer revealed they have got a name picked out for their daughter but they won’t be revealing it until she arrives safely.