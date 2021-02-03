Vogue Williams reveals baby Gigi’s stunning nursery and we’re in awe

Irish radio presenter Vogue Williams has recently shared an inside look into newborn daughter Gigi’s stunning nursery in their new home-away-from-home in Howth, Co. Dublin, and we’re a little bit obsessed!

Vogue and her Made in Chelsea star husband Spencer Matthews have been working closely with Irish design company, Ventura, who have been renovating their coastal property over the past year, transforming it into a practical yet gorgeous Hamptons-esk second home here in Ireland.

Excited about the renovation progress, Vogue has been sharing updates with her followers on social media. Most recently, the mum-of-two shared a first look at her daughter, Gigi’s new nursery, which is so beautiful we wouldn’t mind moving in too.

“I think Gigi’s room is my favourite in our place at home,” Vogue wrote alongside a video showing off her newborn’s room in their Howth house, adding, “T’s is a close second, which do you prefer?”

From the video we can see that the nursery walls are covered in a stunning wallpaper, which closely resembles a mural depicting fluffy white clouds amongst a bright blue sky. Above the white wooden cot, they have hung a light-up sign, saying ‘Gigi Margaux’ in bright neon pink.

Vogue has decided to keep the rest of the decor quite simple, adding only a large armchair in the corner, a floor lamp in another corner and a small dresser against the wall opposite the cot, with just a few adorable prints and little shelves hanging on the walls.

“It actually took a while to get these right, I wanted rooms that they would never outgrow but were still suitable for their age now! We haven’t been home so there’s currently zero mess, oh the joy of not having toys everywhere!” she joked.

Even though Vogue, Spencer and their two children, Theodore and Gigi, reside in the UK full-time, it was important for the mum-of-two to have roots in Ireland so that she could have a base to stay at while visiting her Irish relatives.

You can read more about their renovation process and see more stunning images from the rest of the house here.