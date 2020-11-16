Look inside Vogue Williams dream family home in Howth

Vogue Williams has created her “dream home” away from home, in the beautiful seaside town of Howth, in the suburbs of Co. Dublin.

Even though Vogue, her husband Spencer Matthews and their two children, Theodore and Gigi, reside in the UK full-time, it was important for the mum-of-two to have roots in Ireland so that she could have a base to stay at while visiting her Irish relatives.

While the coronavirus pandemic might have put a spanner in the works, after buying the lavish property last year, Vogue has been working remotely from her permanent residence in Battersea, London with Ventura, an interior design company, who created the mum-of-two’s “dream home”.

instagram.com/venturainteriordesign

instagram.com/venturainteriordesign

Ventura have described the design as “a modern Hamptons vibe,” aiming to keep in touch with the beautiful setting of seaside Howth. They worked with casual cottons and linens, which combined with a crisp colour palette, made the perfect backdrop for Vogue’s amazing colourful art collection.

Throughout the house, you’ll find that each room boasts an open and airy feel, thanks to the clean and muted colour scheme. The open-planned kitchen, living and dining area are lovely and bright, with white-marble-topped counters which are accented by touches of muted navy.

instagram.com/venturainteriordesign

instagram.com/venturainteriordesign

Meanwhile their family dining area consists of a large custom-made wooden table, with a long L-shaped bench against two of the walls, which contain practical storage drawers underneath.

The master bedroom features a custom-made half wall, with another custom-made headboard which faces the glorious ocean views. Not forgetting the bespoke hand-painted wardrobes and velvet carpets of course.

instagram.com/venturainteriordesign

instagram.com/venturainteriordesign

Their luxurious ensuite contains brushed brass hardware, and a sizeable walk-in rain shower.

Last but not least, that brings us to the children's bedroom, which of course includes adorable white bunk beds, a giant giraffe and a matching crib for little Gigi.

instagram.com/venturainteriordesign