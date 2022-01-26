Vogue Williams rethinks baby #4 due to ‘hard’ third pregnancy

Irish presenter Vogue Williams and her Made in Chelsea star husband Spencer Matthews are expanding their brood, with baby number three due to be born later this spring.

Already, the pair are loving parents to their three-year-old son Theodore and their 18-month-old daughter Gigi.

Opening up about her tough pregnancy though, Vogue has admitted that her dream of having four children is looking pretty unlikely.

“I would have said yes to four of them, pre this pregnancy but now I think three is enough. I'd have to get a new car. I don't know where four would fit,” 36-year-old Vogue wondered when talking to The Mail Online.

Opening up about her pregnancy journey this time around, Vogue admits that it hasn’t been as easy as it looks on social media. “I get lots of messages like, ‘How are you doing this?’ when actually I spent yesterday in bed. I just felt terrible.”

“I like to point out that Instagram is just a show-reel, it's not my full day,” she explained.

According to the radio presenter, keeping active is the key to easing her tough pregnancy symptoms. “'Moving for me is really important, even for half an hour a day makes such a difference for me. I get quite bad pelvic pain in pregnancy and my legs get sore, so a stretch is always good,” Vogue added.

However, she also notes that pregnant mums should go easy on themselves, and only do what’s right for them. “Not doing anything is ok too,” the Dublin-native explained, before adding that “listening to your body is very important. Pregnancy is hard.”

Vogue announced the exciting news that she was expecting this past October, saying that it’s been “a lot harder to hide third time around, I feel like I’ve had a bump since the first month.”

In December the couple announced the gender of their third child, revealing that baby number three would be another bouncing baby boy!