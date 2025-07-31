Vogue Williams reflects on husband Spencer Matthew quitting their podcast

Vogue Williams has spoken out about her husband Spencer Matthews’ decision to quit their podcast.

Earlier this year, former Made In Chelsea star Spencer confirmed that he had chosen to leave the couple’s joint podcast, Spencer & Vogue.

Vogue revealed that she would be continuing on with the project, and Spencer was later replaced by her sister, Amber Wilson. The reality star has since started his own podcast, titled Untapped.

Now, several months on from her partner’s unexpected news, Vogue has decided to set the record straight on the matter.

In an interview with Heat Magazine, the 39-year-old admitted that her husband of seven years eventually lost interest in the podcast.

“I love working with Spen, but he genuinely didn’t really enjoy it towards the end,” Vogue confessed.

“I think he loves doing what he’s doing so much now with Untapped. It’s right up his street. And I get to work with my sister now,” she continued.

“If I wasn’t doing it at all, I think I’d miss it more. But we’re always looking at ways to work with each other because we really enjoy working together,” Vogue added.

In January of this year, Spencer shocked listeners when he announced that he would be departing the Spencer & Vogue podcast. At the time, he stated that he had decided to move on in order to "pursue other business interests”.

"I’ve loved doing this show and it would never have been as popular as it would be without the listeners,” he praised, adding that he would "miss the show" and "working with [Vogue] in this capacity".

Referring to his sister-in-law as his replacement, the 36-year-old noted that she would be "of equal or superior charisma, much funnier [and] very happy to talk about gossip.”

"We both love her very much and she’s an epic member of our family and she’ll do an incredible job!" Spencer concluded.

Vogue went on to state to her husband: "I won’t miss you, because I’ll see you at home! Spencer & Vogue will continue and we will keep it in the family.”