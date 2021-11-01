Vogue Williams confirms she’s expecting baby number 3 with hubby Spencer Matthews!

A huge congratulations are in order to Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews as they announce they’re expecting baby number three!

The Irish radio presenter took to Instagram last night to share the news and you can just tell the mum of two is proud as punch;

‘Baby number three on the way!!!’ she gushed in the caption. ‘This has been a lot harder to hide third time around, I feel like I’ve had a bump since the first month!’

She posted a picture of her positively glowing with her adorable children Gigi and Theodore in their nursery. Spencer also announced the news on his Instagram page and included the most adorable message for Vogue in it;

‘WE’RE HAVING A THIRD BABY!!!

‘If you’d have told me a few years ago that by the age of 33 I’d have three beautiful children with the woman of my dreams I WOULD have believed you because that was always the plan….

‘Having said that I feel fortunate every day for what we have. Family is EVERYTHING.

‘Love you @voguewilliams.’

We’re not crying, you are!

The couple’s three-year-old son, Theodore, and one-year-old daughter, Gigi, are about to become older siblings, though the couple haven’t revealed the baby’s gender yet. Spencer and Vogue had discussed expanding their family publicly last year after Gigi’s birth, with Vogue saying she wanted baby number three ‘quite soon.’

On their shared podcast about ten months ago, the 36-year-old mum explained that ‘Spenny and I have said that we want four kids, now I think definitely three, I’m now on the fence about the fourth with all this carry-on.’

At the time, Spencer replied, ‘Well, fortunately, we don’t have to worry about it for at least three years.’

Quick to clarify for him though, Vogue added, “That’s the fourth. We’ll have the third quite soon I would think.”

The pair have been sharing the redecoration process of their ‘dream home’ in Howth, a seaside town in the suburbs of Dublin. Though based in the UK, they’ve been working through an interior design company to remotely renovate the lavish property to create a base for the family in Ireland, something that will be more important than ever with baby number three on the way!

“Seeing our house come together is so exciting! It’s taken a good few months but I have to say I had the BEST people working with me,” Vogue gushed on Instagram, showing off her new Howth home.

They’ll have to add on another nursery with this latest news we think! We’re so delighted for the couple and wish Vogue and Spencer all the best in their pregnancy journey!