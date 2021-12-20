Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announce the gender of baby #3

Irish presenter Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews are currently expecting their third little bundle of joy, after announcing the lovely news that Vogue is pregnant just one month ago.

Now the pair have announced the gender of their third baby, with Vogue and Spencer already loving parents to their three-year-old son Theodore and 17-month-old daughter Gigi.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, Vogue and Spencer announced the exciting news that they’re expecting another baby boy.

“We're having a little boy!” former Made in Chelsea star Spencer exclaimed when speaking to the publication. However, the proud dad wasn’t the only one to be over the moon by this news, as their son Theodore couldn’t be more delighted.

“My sister asked Theodore if he wants to have a brother or sister and he replied: 'A brother! I don't want a sister, I already have a sister.' So he's delighted,” Vogue explained.

Opening up about their Christmas plans this year, Vogue and Spencer have taken over hosting duties in their new Howth home, in Co. Dublin. The family will be spending Christmas on Irish shores for the first time in quite a few years, as Vogue continued, “We're going to take a break from St Barts this year. We're hosting Christmas – we're hoping it will be a full house, provided Covid guidelines don't change at the last minute.”

“There's a lot to do when you’re having a lot of people over. I did the drinks run yesterday – of course none of it's for me – and the turkey is ordered. Spenny's going to cook on the day. It’s going to be lovely.”

Spencer has assured us though, that next Christmas is his year, adding that they’re going to be taking it in turns deciding where they spend the holiday. “Vogue gets a Christmas, then I get a Christmas, so next year is mine. I'm in charge of Christmas 2022 – we'll be in St Barts or Jersey,” the 33-year-old dad revealed.