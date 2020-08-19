Vogue gets all clear to start working out four weeks after Gigi’s birth

Vogue Williams is back on her workout regime just four weeks after giving birth to her second child, Gigi Margaux Matthews.

The Irish television presenter posted a selfie wearing a stylish workout set, to her Instagram stories yesterday with the caption reading, “Back to workout gear! @varley.”

This was followed by several videos of Vogue in her gym doing a strength training workout. "Back training with D Dawg! @dalton_wong22,” she exclaimed.

Vogue made sure to put her followers’ minds at ease, letting them know that she had received the all clear from her doctor to start exercising again. “I got the go ahead from my women's health physio and doctor to do super light resistance band training,” she explained.

She also advised new mothers to take the same precautions, saying, "If you're thinking of going back to training after having a baby, always check your body is ready with your doc etc. I was hoping to start running soon but I think I'm another 3/4 weeks away from that."

Whatever Vogue’s doing, it must be working for her, as she’s seen showing off her flat stomach underneath the crop top and tight-fitted workout leggings which she’s wearing. When she’s not in workout gear though, Vogue can be seen showing off her perfect summer style on her Instagram, in an array of flattering and flowy summer dresses for any occasion.

It seems motherhood is once again treating her well though, as her two kids are now getting on swell. “The best big brother ever. We had a little jealousy at the start but now he just wants to hold her and kiss her!” she explains in the caption of a photo of Theodore cuddling his baby sister with a big toothy grin.