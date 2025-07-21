Victoria Beckham responds to husband David Beckham’s hair mishap

Victoria Beckham has given a hilarious response to her husband’s recent hair mishap!

The former Spice Girls singer has been married to retired footballer David Beckham since 1999. The couple have since gone on to welcome four children together – sons Brooklyn (26), Romeo (22), Cruz (20), and 14-year-old daughter Harper.

Now, Victoria has taken the opportunity to react to a funny mistake that David recently made while giving himself a haircut.

Last night, David took to Instagram to release a selfie video, which showcased him covering one side of his hair with his hand.

“The thing of the clippers fell off my head, fell off the clipper,” the 50-year-old explains in the clip, before removing his hand to reveal a triangle-shaped bald patch on his head.

Victoria can then be heard laughing in the background, as David exclaims: “It’s not funny!”

Victoria goes on to add: “Let me see! I mean, the hours of content that the kids have got from this. It does not look good. I’m always going to be honest with you, it looks terrible.”

The Manchester United legend then went on to write in his caption: “IT'S NOT FUNNY.”

“So this happened yesterday whilst shaving my head and as you can hear my wife didn't find it funny at all @victoriabeckham you don't always need to ‘BE THAT HONEST’ – I quote,” David continued, referring to a viral scene from his Netflix documentary series Beckham.

“It looks awful and yes kids have content,” he teased further, implying that his three younger children have also taken videos of his mistake.

In the comments section of his post, Victoria later added: “What have u done?!? Your little face!!! U were devastated”.

Following his hilarious reveal, many fans of the Beckham family have since been expressing their reactions.

“Shave the rest off OG United Beckham style,” one follower suggested.

“Well, Victoria is telling the truth! It looks really terrible,” another joked.

“Still gorgeous, it did make me laugh though when you said ‘It’s not funny’” a third fan replied.