Victoria Beckham confesses why she didn’t want her own Netflix series

Victoria Beckham has revealed the reason why she initially did not want to create her own docuseries with Netflix.

Earlier this week, Netflix released the official trailer for their upcoming docuseries with the fashion designer and former Spice Girl, simply titled Victoria Beckham.

As well as charting her career in music and fashion, the three-part series will also show a glimpse into Victoria’s family life with her husband, football legend David Beckham, and their four children – sons Brooklyn (26), Romeo (22) and Cruz (20), and 14-year-old daughter Harper.

Ahead of the series’ release on October 9, Victoria has taken the opportunity to reflect on the process of filming it.

Speaking to Elle, the 51-year-old confessed that she originally didn’t want to make her own docuseries, but that David eventually convinced her to.

“I genuinely couldn’t understand why anybody was that interested. I love what I do, but I was a bit shocked. But throughout the process, I’ve really enjoyed it. I love the fact that I have an opportunity to shine a light on our industry—how serious an industry it is,” she explained.

“I reflect on the journey, and talk a little bit about the career I had before, without it being to the detriment of my brand. I was in the Spice Girls for four years, and I’ve been so defined by that period. I’ve been in the fashion industry for almost two decades,” she continued.

Elsewhere in her interview, Victoria opened up about her family life, choosing not to acknowledge speculation that her oldest child, Brooklyn, has formed a rift with the Beckhams.

“We like to have fun. We like to spend time all together. We’re a very traditional family, much more than I think people would realise […] That’s what we do. We all support each other. We always show up for each other,” she gushed, adding: “I’ve always tried to be the best mom and wife that I can be.”

Victoria then went on to recall when David and their children attended her previous fashion show in support of her.

“After my last show, I remember so vividly the kids and David coming backstage. I had just come off of my exit. And the looks on their faces when they approached me—it was a real pinch-me moment, because I saw how proud they were,” she concluded.