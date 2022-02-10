Vicky Phelan opens up about a ‘great day’ spent with her son

CervialCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan has been a light of positivity and an inspiration for many over the past few years.

However, with tumours slowly taking over her body Vicky has admitted that she won’t have much time left in this world, but whatever time she does have she’s going to be making the most of.

Taking to social media on Wednesday evening, the mum-of-two opened up about her “great day” spent with son Darragh, just being Mam.

“Today was a 'great' day,” Vicky delightedly wrote on Instagram, before going on to explain that the day before hadn’t been ideal due to some harsh back pain.

“Yesterday, I paid for my 2 hour lunch out with my friends. I was probably sitting up straight for too long,” Vicky added. “My back was in bits for the rest of the evening…BUT I would not have changed a thing.”

“It was just soooo good to get out of the house yesterday and meet up with two great friends and catch up like normal people do and add more memories to the memory bank.”

Vicky went on to explain that a day of rest is what did her a world of good, adding that her back behaved itself because she minded it. “And so, when Darragh came home from school today I was sitting in my spot in our living room ready to help him with his homework.”

“We spent ALL afternoon together in the living room getting homework done, practicing his tin whistle which (thankfully) he is getting really good at and it no longer sounds like a banshee wailing anymore,” Vicky hilariously added.

“And then, when the homework and tin whistle practice was all out of the way, he snuggled in beside me and I got him hooked on Wordle, and, would you believe it…the little fe*ker is a bloody natural and was whooping my ass after a half hour.”

Ending on an even more positive note, Vicky said that “for me, these are the times my children will remember…the time I spent sitting down with them being a Mammy helping out with homework but also getting down to their level and doing stuff they're interested in,”

“These are the days I live for,” Vicky cheerfully wrote.

Of course it wasn’t long before Vicky’s uplifting post was flooded with messages of love and support from her devoted Instagram followers. “It definitely is the simple things that our children will remember & cherish forever. I’m glad you had a great day Vicky,” one follower sweetly commented.

“Aw vicky what a special day for u and Darragh , more of these Special days ahead. Just love your positive attitude as always,” a second follower wrote.

“Sounds perfect, the little everyday things are everything,” a third chimed in.