Vicky Pattison shares snaps while reflecting on ‘special’ hen party

Vicky Pattison has been reflecting on her hen party.

The former Geordie Shore star is set to tie the knot to her fiancé Ercan Ramadan later this summer.

Ahead of her and Ercan’s big day, Vicky jetted off to Greece to enjoy her hen party with a group of loved ones.

While sharing an insight into ‘the best weekend of her life’, Vicky opened up about the special party and revealed how ‘grateful’ she was for her friends and family to be there for her.

Pattison unveiled a carousel of photos from one part of her bachelorette party to her 5.5M Instagram followers.

In the fun-looking snaps, Vicky is dressed in a gorgeous multi-coloured two-piece set while the rest of her hen party are in matching black outfits.

Pattison captioned the post, “This time last week… I didn't think I was going to be the type of girl who just wouldn't stop going on about her hen do… but here I am, a week later and it's still literally all I want to post about, talk about… THINK ABOUT!!!”.

“I thought, 'Vicky you've been on loads of girls holidays, this is no different!' But it is different”, the former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here winner confessed.

“I've been friends with these girls and gays for almost 20 years- we've been through so much together; bad boyfriends, tough pregnancies, heartbreak and loss. And I know I couldn't have got through some of the things that I've been through without them. I'm so grateful for you all”.

Vicky went on to say, “And to have you all come together and celebrate me finally finding my person and getting my happily ever after meant so much to me… I had the BEST weekend of my life and it's all because of you guys…”.

“And I suppose that's why hen do's are different.. they're special and I will not be stopping posting about mine and my amazing friends and sister bear any time soon”, she continued before adding, “I LOVE YOU ALL”.

When previously posting pictures from another day during her hen party weekend, Vicky revealed she was treated to surprises throughout the celebration – one of them being a Harry Potter theme.

The bride-to-be showcased photos of her nearest and dearest wearing masks with Ercan’s face on them while Vicky donned a wizard cloak, hat and glasses and Harry Potter’s infamous lightning bold scar on her forehead.

She revealed, “From Muggle to MRS!!!!!! Of course it had to be a Harry Potter themed hen…”.

“Every single day my gorgeous sister, mam and friends surprised me with something thoughtful and fun.. and this was one of my favourite surprises”.