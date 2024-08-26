Vicky Pattison shares first snap from wedding to Ercan Ramadan

Vicky Pattison is now a wife!

Over the weekend, the former I’m A Celebrity winner tied the knot with her partner of almost six years, Ercan Ramadan.

The couple got married on Saturday (August 24) at Marylebone Town Hall, ahead of their second lavish wedding later this year in Puglia, Italy.

Vicky and Ercan’s London wedding was attended by a host of reality stars, including the likes of Pete Wicks, Ferne McCann and Faye Winter.

Now, after celebrating her nuptials, Vicky has delighted her followers by sharing the first official portrait from her big day!

Earlier today, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to post a beautiful photo of herself and Ercan beaming together, as Vicky embraced her new husband.

The groom opted for a sleek black tux, while Vicky was a blushing bride with a white off-the-shoulder mini dress, complete with a short bow veil.

In the caption of her post, Vicky simply penned the date of the couple’s wedding, alongside a heart and an engagement ring emoji.

Following the first reveal of her wedding photos, many of Vicky’s fellow stars have been taking to her comments section to express their well-wishes.

“Beautiful!! Congratulations to you both,” replied former Strictly Come Dancing finalist Fleur East.

“Massive congratulations to you both darling xxx,” commented The Only Way Is Essex star Amy Childs.

“Wow congratulations,” added former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas.

Vicky and Ercan, who have been dating since 2019, initially got engaged in Dubai in February 2022. Ahead of their second ceremony in Italy later this year, Vicky recently confirmed that their wedding journey will been documented in a new reality show for E4, titled Vicky Pattison: Destination Wedding.

When announcing the series in June, Vicky exclaimed on Instagram: “We can't wait to start this next chapter of our lives surrounded by our incredible friends and family – and it just wouldn't be the same without you guys along for the ride.”