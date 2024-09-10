Vicky Pattison gives insight into extravagant party for dog Max

Vicky Pattison is celebrating a very special occasion for her dog Max.

The former Geordie Shore star shares dogs Max and Milo with her husband Ercan Ramadan, whom she married in August.

Vicky has now revealed that Max has turned two years old and to mark the special occasion, she organised a lavish ‘paw-ty’ for her pet.

Complete with doggie treats, a dog-friendly birthday cake, on-theme pooch decor and plenty of activities for Max and his four-legged friends, the party looked like a huge success.

Showcasing a behind-the-scenes video from the get-together to her 5.5M Instagram followers set to This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole, Pattison penned a sweet tribute for her dog.

The 36-year-old wrote, “Happy Birthday Maxxy Baby…. You are so loved. I can't believe our baby is TWO!!! How time flies!!!”.

Vicky went on to praise everyone who helped her organise the unique party as she said, “Huge thankyou to the amazing team at @pipersdogdaycare for putting on the most amazing paw-ty for our cheeky little fluff ball and his friends!!!”.

“They had the most incredible time.. and we did too”.

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here star added, “Other thankyou's to @brucie_bakes for our doggo biscuits and Max's gorgeous little cake!! @grazelife_ for our amazing grazing boards, @bakedpeterborough for our human biscuits, @maileysmakes for our decorations and balloons and all of our lovely friends for coming to celebrate with us..”.

After also sharing the video to her Stories, Vicky explained, “A sneak peek into baby Max’s birthday paw-ty”.

Pattison then revealed a sweet insight into her experience with working from home with her dogs earlier today.

Posting a cute snap of Milo cuddling her, Vicky stated, “WFH this morning and getting some serious Milo Snuggles in the process”.