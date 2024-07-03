Vicky Pattison discusses recovery following hospital admission

Vicky Pattison has been speaking out about her recovery after having to spend time in hospital.

Earlier this week, the former Geordie Shore star revealed she was hospitalised and later diagnosed with glandular fever while also having an infection and an abscess in her throat.

Now that she has returned home from hospital and is on the road to recovery, Vicky has updated fans and reached out to thank them for their kind messages.

Taking to Instagram, Pattison unveiled a collection of photos to her 5.5M Instagram followers from her time in hospital and also from home, after she was discharged.

She captioned the post, “Blurry but happy hometime, recovery and some things I'm grateful for… Some of these pics are a tadddd graphic so I apologise in advance.. and if anyone doesn't like blood I just wouldn't bother”.

“I'm super happy to be home, back to my boys and my bed.. I'm already beginning to feel more like myself”.

“Just a quick Thankyou to everyone for your kind messages, concern and get well soon and movie tips.. it's all greatly appreciated!”.

Vicky continued, “Also, to the ladies and gentlemen who took care of me in Queens Hospital over the weekend, despite dealing with a junior doctors strike Thankyou”.

“I can't imagine being in the NHS at the minute, it feels as though they're understaffed, undervalued and underpaid but still did their absolute best to take care of me and everyone else… So shoutout to the gang on Hospital Bay Ocean 2”.

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here star went on to explain what was happening in each of the photos she posted by writing, “In order: 1. Hometime 2. A drained Quinsy and the subsequent hole.. ouchies 3. Some of the lovely ladies who looked after me.. 4. 3 days in and what can only be described as a mullet”.

“5. She's a bleeder.. 6. Snug as a bug 7. Pupper and potter 8. Getting spoilt 9. Cheeky Milo butt 10. Nostalgia”.

When previously sharing an insight into her illness, Vicky explained that she visited her doctor before being sent to A&E.

She then revealed, “After around 36 hours, about 6 bags of fluid, 3 of antibiotics & an untold amount of pain relief we're starting to get to the bottom of things. They think it's glandular fever, a big infection & an abscess in my throat. I didn't allow myself any recovery time after covid & it's just compromised my immune system I suppose”.