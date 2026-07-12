The 60-Second Tan That Was Made For Last-Minute Summer Plans

You’ve been invited somewhere. Tonight. In three hours. The kids are fed, the babysitter is confirmed and you have absolutely no tan on. None. The last time you did a proper head-to-toe self-tan was, if you’re being honest, sometime before the June bank holiday weekend. Sound familiar?

This is the exact scenario that b·bold’s new Instant Body Tint was made for. Available in Medium and Dark at €13.95, it promises a natural-looking bronze in just 60 seconds flat — no developing time, no lying starfish on the bathroom floor waiting for it to dry, no panicked googling about whether it’ll transfer onto your good dress.

What actually makes it different

Most of us have a drawer of half-used tanning products that require a full evening’s commitment and an optimistic attitude. The Instant Body Tint is something else. It’s not a traditional self-tan — it’s a touch-dry, wash-off formula that adds a bronze skin-like finish and then rinses away at the end of the day with warm soapy water. Think of it as makeup for your body rather than a tan you have to maintain.

It comes in a fine mist pump bottle and is designed for exactly the bits you actually need in a pinch — your hands, neck, décolletage, and anywhere else your dress or top might expose. It layers too, so you can go subtle sun-kissed or properly bronzed depending on how the night’s shaping up. And it’s infused with a starfruit scent that genuinely makes you feel like summer came in a 50ml bottle.

Instant Body Tint in Dark gives a quick faux tan in seconds.

Why it works for the kind of life we actually have

Full tanning routines are a luxury. Exfoliate the night before, moisturise the dry patches, apply evenly, wait, get dressed carefully, hope for the best. When you’ve got other life things going on, that’s a lot to ask. The b·bold Instant Body Tint doesn’t ask much of you at all. Mist it on, buff it in and get dressed. That’s genuinely it.

It’s also a brilliant option for topping up an existing tan that’s faded in all the wrong places — we’re looking at you, knees and ankles — without committing to a whole new application. The formula is dermatologically approved, vegan and PETA approved, and is suitable for sensitive and eczema-prone skin, which matters if you’re cautious about what you’re putting on.

Instant Body Tint in Medium gives a quick, natural-looking colour in seconds.

The b·bold brand, in brief

b·bold has built up a solid reputation with a 19-piece collection of self-tan and body care essentials — all vegan and cruelty-free. Their formulas are powered by skincare ingredients including Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, Aloe Vera and PENTAVITIN, so your skin is actually being looked after at the same time as it’s being bronzed. The range has won multiple awards and picked up something of a cult following, particularly among people who want results without the drama.

The b·bold Instant Body Tint (RRP €13.95) is available in Medium and Dark from stockists nationwide and online at b-bold.ie.