Vick Hope speaks out on welcoming first child with Calvin Harris

Vick Hope has spoken out for the first time since becoming a mother!

Earlier this month, DJ Calvin Harris announced that his wife, radio presenter Vick Hope, had given birth to the couple’s first child together.

The pair – who have been together since 2021 and tied the knot in September 2023 – are now parents to a baby son named Micah.

After welcoming her firstborn into the world, Vick has now chosen to break her silence on the matter.

Last night, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to post several images from her past few weeks in Spain. The photos showcase the new parents cradling their son, as well as Vick’s parents meeting her baby boy.

The snaps also include a print of Vick’s placenta, which previously went viral on social media.

In the caption of her post, Vick went on to reveal her son’s full name.

“Our beloved baby boy Micah Nwosu Wiles completed his journey to us on Sunday 20th July in a beautiful, powerful home birth here in Ibiza, surrounded by love and nature and chickens,” the new mum penned.

“Emerging from our little newborn bubble to say happy first month Micah, you are magical and we are so utterly besotted with you,” Vick gushed further.

Following her heartwarming tribute, many of Vick’s fellow famous faces have since been commenting their well-wishes.

“Big Mic! What a delight. Congratulations again,” replied Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu.

Credit: Calvin Harris / Instagram

“This is so lovely Vick,” commented BBC Radio 1 presenter Matt Edmonson.

“Just wonderful! Congratulations,” added Strictly: It Takes Two host Fleur East.

On August 4, Calvin – whose real name is Adam Richard Wiles – took to Instagram to share the safe arrival of his baby son.

“20th of July our boy arrived. Micah is here! My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful. We love you so much Micah,” he wrote at the time.