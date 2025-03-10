Very teams up with Howrad Studios for stylish PJ collab supporting Breast Cancer Ireland

Very launches collaboration with successful Irish design brand Howrad Studios in the lead up to Mother’s Day to help fund Breast Cancer Ireland’s life-saving research and its important national Education & Awareness programmes.

Very, Ireland’s leading online lifestyle retailer, in partnership with the renowned Irish design brand Howrad Studios (co-founded by twin sisters Rachel and Ciara Howard) has today unveiled a limited-edition set of pink pyjamas just in time for Mother’s Day 2025. Retailing at just €35.99 these pink and red graphical print short sleeve top and shorts pyjama set combine comfort and style whilst championing an important cause – all profits from sales of the nightwear sets will go directly to Breast Cancer Ireland as part of Very’s ongoing long term partnership with the charity.

Rachel & Ciara Howard – founders of Howrad Studios

Popular personality, and Virgin Media 6 O’Clock Show presenter, Katja Mia and her glamourous mum Carinie are lead Ambassadors for the Very x Ireland campaign.

Designed with love and purpose, these unique limited edition nightwear sets are a heartfelt celebration of mothers and the power of giving back, using fashion as a force for good in the ongoing fight against breast cancer – a disease affecting 1 in 7 women in Ireland each year.

Sales will go live on 3rd March to allow plenty of time for customers and supporters to buy as a gift (or self gift!) ahead of Mother’s Day which falls on 30th March this year, and these limited-edition sets will be available to purchase in sizes 8-24 exclusively on www.very.ie from 3rd March until sold out!

The Howrad Studios business is a fast growing, funky home and gift brand which was launched in lockdown of January 2021, by twin sisters Ciara and Rachel Howard, who started their business from the kitchen table aged just 23… and quickly went viral. Having since secured retail listings in a number of high-profile Irish department stores, as well as brand partnerships, and with a customer base as far afield as Australia and the UAE, the team has now grown to six, with all orders being fulfilled from their Dublin based studio.

This launch is one of a series of supporting initiatives as part of Very’s long term partnership with Breast Cancer Ireland, which includes their title sponsorship of the annual Very Pink Run, the largest annual fundraiser for Ireland’s leading breast cancer charity, having raised €677,000 in 2024 alone.

All profits from the sale of the limited-edition pink pyjama set which features cute scalloped-edged shorts and button top nightshirt, adorned with quirky strawberry, cherries, bows and disco ball motifs, will be donated directly to Breast Cancer Ireland to help fund lifesaving Education and Awareness programmes, delivered free of charge to schools, companies and community groups across Ireland. This programme strives to drive behavioural change in an attempt to reduce statistics showing that 23% of women are diagnosed between 20-50 years of age, and #awarenesssaveslives.

Central to the launch are two young Breast Cancer Ireland Patient Supporters, both of whom have been personally impacted by the disease in recent years, and thus have seen the impact of funds raised for Breast Cancer Ireland first hand. Emma Cassidy and Ciara Jones are both proud Ambassadors for the Very x Howrad Studios x Breast Cancer Ireland campaign, having participated in the launch photoshoot, in Bold Studios, shot by renowned fashion photographer Emma Woolych and styled by well-known fashion journalist and stylist Corina Gaffey.

Commenting on this launch Catherine O’Toole, Head of Marketing at Very said, "Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate the amazing women in our lives, and this collaboration with Ciara & Rachel of Howrad Studios allows us to do just that whilst also supporting Breast Cancer Ireland’s vital work with world class research experts, helping to develop newer, more effective drug therapies ensuring greater survival rates amongst patients. These pyjamas are not just a thoughtful gift – they’re a symbol of care, love, and solidarity with all women and families affected by breast cancer. The limited-edition sets would make a perfect gift for mothers or indeed mother figures in our lives – but also for adult daughters, aunts, sisters and friends! As a limited edition for such a worthy cause we are anticipating very strong demand, and are looking forward to making a significant donation to Breast Cancer Ireland as a result”

Aisling Hurley, CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland added “Our ultimate goal is to transform this disease into a treatable illness for all – and initiatives such as this one are of crucial importance in helping us to fund life-saving research into a disease that affects women of ALL ages, and in educating younger audiences about the incidence of breast cancer amongst younger women. Both Very and Howrad Studios’ sphere of influence is invaluable to us as a charity given our remit of targeting women (and men!) of all ages with education and awareness messaging around the signs and symptoms of this disease”

Speaking at the launch, Rachel and Ciara Howard, co-founders of Howrad Studios expressed their excitement about the collaboration: "We’re incredibly proud to partner with Very and Breast Cancer Ireland on this meaningful project. As designers, it’s always a joy to create pieces that bring happiness to people’s lives, but knowing that these pyjamas will also support the invaluable work of Breast Cancer Ireland, makes this collaboration a truly special one for us, and marks our first ever foray into clothing design in Ireland. It also allows us to use our platform, and largely female audience, to help raise awareness around the fact that breast cancer can affect younger women too. At Howrad, we've built a little community with an uplifting power, and we try to collaborate with as many female and Irish businesses as possible”

As a limited edition, with a price of just €35.99 per set, the style is cool, comfortable and very feminine – suitable for women of all ages, created to the highest standard, and unique to Very and Howrad customers.

The Howrad x Very pyjama sets in sizes 8-24 will be exclusively available for purchase at www.very.ie to mark the lead in to Mother’s Day.