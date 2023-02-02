Veganuary may be over, but it’s always a good time to use vegan makeup products.

If there's one thing we love even more than makeup it's Cruelty Free Makeup which is why we're so proud that every single NOTE Cosmetique product is Cruelty Free as certified by PETA! Neither NOTE products nor their ingredients are ever tested on animals!

Furthermore, NOTE Products are also 100% Vegan Friendly meaning they contain zero animal produce.

If Cruelty Free beauty is as important to you as it is us, you can rest assured that NOTE has you covered from flawless foundations to luscious lips and it’s time to plant your good intentions in 2023, starting with swapping out some products in your makeup bag to cruelty free products.

Check out some fab options below to add to your cruelty free collection

NOTE Perfecting Pen, €8.95/ £7.95

NOTE Perfecting Pen is a highlighter, brightener and concealer all in one! Colour correcting optics help even the appearance of skin tone while your natural skin remains visible. Corrects and brightens, reduces puffiness, minimizes imperfections like blemishes, dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles. Vitamin E provides antioxidants to combat environmental stressors. Light, silky texture with a luminous finish. Dermatologically tested. Formulated without added parabens, sulphates and phthalates.

NOTE BB Cream, €11.95

Note BB Cream is a multi-functional, 5-in-one product that primes, corrects, hydrates, perfects and protects. It's silky formula glides on and blends flawlessly, diminishing imperfections and uneven skin tones. Enriched with wheat germ and citrus fruit extracts and supported by vitamin E known for their properties to help keep skin hydrated and conditioned. It offers impeccable coverage with a long lasting, natural finish.

NOTE Skin Perfecting Illuminator, €9.95/ £8.95

NOTE Skin Perfecting Illuminator instantly primes while adding radiance to create your Perfect Face. Feels smooth and silky and helps even skin tone. Use all over the face for overall glow or as a highlighter where desired.

This satin smooth formula illuminates, perfects and adds luminosity while hydrating the skin with powerful moisturizing ingredients. Vitamin E enhances protection from environmental stresses.

NOTE Full Bloom Lash Mascara, RRP: €11.95 / £9.95

A light, soft and pleasant texture of Note Full Bloom Mascara covers the lashes coat by coat to thicken lashes without clumping and flaking. Its classic conical shaped fibre brush enables perfect separation of each single lash for a fantastic fanned-out look. Formulated with 90% naturally derived ingredients. A combination of carnauba, sunflower, rice bran, wild chamomile, rose flower and myrica fruit waxes creates a smooth film and captures all lashes to impart instant lash thickness leaving lashes full, yet flexible.

NOTE MATT EVER LIP-INK RRP €8.95 / £7.95

NOTE Matt ever Lip-Ink features ultra-saturated pigments that instantly fuses with lips to deliver comfortable wear and intense colour with 8-hour lasting power. It's second-skin texture dresses your lips with a kiss proof, transfer-resistant and matte finish. Our quick-drying liquid lipstick is enriched with nourishing murumuru butter and argan oil to help lock in moisture to enhance your smile. Available in 18 colours

GEL LOOK NAIL ENAMEL RRP €5.95 / £4.95

A gel-effect nail formula for shine & high coverage in just one coat.

Get a salon-look finish and gel-like shine at home with our NOTE Gel Look Nail Enamel. Our one coat shine formula gives full coverage with one stroke. Its flat and wide brush allows for an easy and fast application, following the shape of the nail and spreading the product impeccably. Available in 25 colours.

For a full list of NOTE locations check out the “Stockist” Highlight Reel on Instagram.