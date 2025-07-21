Vanessa Hudgens shares first snap after announcing her pregnancy

Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating her pregnancy!

Earlier this month, the former High School Musical actress announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband, baseball player Cole Tucker.

The couple are already parents to their one-year-old firstborn, but have chosen not to share their little one’s name and gender publicly.

Now, a few weeks on from confirming her baby news, Vanessa has taken the opportunity to share a new photo with her fanbase.

Earlier today, the 36-year-old chose to upload a black-and-white snap to Instagram, which showcases the expectant parents sitting on a bench outside.

The sweet image, which was taken during the pair’s pregnancy announcement photoshoot, also displays Vanessa and Cole’s hands cradling her blossoming bump.

“Happy Monday! Love, mom and dad lol,” Vanessa teased in the caption of her post.

On July 12, the Spring Breakers star confirmed that she is expecting her second child with Cole.

At the time, the happy couple – who tied the knot in December 2023 – took to Instagram to share three photos of themselves beaming as Vanessa points to her baby bump.

“Round two!!!!” the proud mum simply exclaimed in her caption.

Following her heartwarming news, many of Vanessa’s fellow Disney alumni went on to express their reactions and well-wishes.

“Yay!! Congrats!!! So happy for you guys!!!” commented The Suite Life of Zack and Cody actress Brenda Song.

“Congratulations!!!” replied singer and Camp Rock star Demi Lovato.

“NO WAAAAY!! I'm outta my mind about this. CONGRATS you two!!!” added Vanessa’s High School Musical castmate Bart Johnson.

Vanessa and Cole tend to keep their family life extremely private from the public eye. However, for Mother’s Day earlier this year, Vanessa penned an emotional tribute to mark her first full year as a mother.

“Becoming a mother has been the hardest, most exhausting but also incredibly fulfilling and joyous chapter of my life. I couldn’t be more grateful for my little family,” she gushed.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all who’ve done their time or are in the grind. The power mamas hold is truly supernatural and I admire us all,” Vanessa added.