Vanessa Hudgens confirms birth of first child with husband Cole

Vanessa Hudgens is now a mum!

The High School Musical actress has confirmed the arrival of her first child alongside her husband, baseball star Cole Tucker.

Vanessa chose to take to social media to announce the arrival of her little one while also speaking out about not being the first person who got to share the news of her baby’s birth with the world.

In a statement on her Instagram Stories, the new mum called out the American news outlets that released images of her leaving the hospital with her baby in her arms earlier this week.

She wrote, “We're disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media”.

“Despite all of that, mom, dad and baby are happy and healthy”.

The couple are yet to reveal the gender or name of their little one or any photos of the bundle of joy.

Credit: Vanessa Hudgens Instagram

Rumours of Vanessa expecting her first child initially began in October of last year, during celebrations for her bachelorette party.

However, The Princess Switch star chose to keep her pregnancy a secret until March 10, when she displayed her baby bump for the first time on the red carpet for the Academy Awards.

After confirming her baby news to the world, Vanessa later called out the intense speculation about her pregnancy.

Speaking on the She Pivots podcast, she stated: “I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful. I went out on my bachelorette and I posted a video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, ‘Oh my god, you’re pregnant.’”

Vanessa and Cole first met on a Zoom meditation session during the Covid pandemic in 2020.

After going public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day in 2021, Vanessa and Cole went on to announce their engagement in February 2023.

The couple subsequently tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in Mexico on December 2.